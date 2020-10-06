$110,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report $110,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $120,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $900,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $1.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.70 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIC shares. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Otonomy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 503.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 387.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 774,259 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 135,782 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 4,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.29. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

