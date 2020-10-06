$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $7.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,458,000 after purchasing an additional 181,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 906,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,648,000 after purchasing an additional 503,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 92,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.80. 2,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,991. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

