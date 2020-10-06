$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

RS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.41. 2,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

