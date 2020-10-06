$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Analog Devices also posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.13.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $118.44. 45,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,737. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

