$1.38 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.76.

NYSE FRC traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $120.24. 7,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,879 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,575 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,848,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after buying an additional 496,315 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

