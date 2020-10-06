$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.16. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCC. ValuEngine lowered shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,876. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $90,460.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,050.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz acquired 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,632,517 shares of company stock worth $58,164,620. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,917,000 after purchasing an additional 84,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WESCO International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth $1,899,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter worth $821,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

