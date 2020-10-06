$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $224,391.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 281,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,520.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,577 shares of company stock worth $4,139,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 60.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 976,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 369,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 407,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 248,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,300. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -581.10, a PEG ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

