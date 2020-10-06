$1.16 EPS Expected for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to report $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,240,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,346 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,009,000 after purchasing an additional 97,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,208,000 after purchasing an additional 58,108 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,998,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.