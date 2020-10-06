$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.16. AFLAC reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.10. 71,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,775. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in AFLAC by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 45,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 297,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 410.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 237,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 191,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in AFLAC by 1,156.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,431 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

