$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.15. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindsay.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 11.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LNN stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $99.25. 641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $111.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

