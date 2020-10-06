$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $973.70 million to $1.12 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.14 million. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 223,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 256.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Tapestry by 314.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 896.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

