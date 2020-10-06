0xcert (ZXC) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $974,023.61 and $61,775.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.33 or 0.04832845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032323 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

