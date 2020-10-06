$0.90 EPS Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,731. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

