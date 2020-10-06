$0.70 EPS Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $473,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,695,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $56.93. 4,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $94.93.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.