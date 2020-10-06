-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.45). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 314,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,493. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

