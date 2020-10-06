-$0.49 EPS Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.45). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,234,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,839,000 after acquiring an additional 446,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 873,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 412,240 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,277,000 after purchasing an additional 256,261 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 146,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,620,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,744. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -17.63.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

