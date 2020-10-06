-$0.22 EPS Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 112,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

