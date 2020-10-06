-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is ($0.78). Nordstrom reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $696,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 403,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $13.58. 107,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,404,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

