$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. HighPoint Resources reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter worth $508,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 638.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 942,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 249,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPR opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

