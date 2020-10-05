Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $428,580.00 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $428,580.00.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $135,845.54.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.31. 1,635,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $163.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,601,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 220.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 629,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after acquiring an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

