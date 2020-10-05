Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target raised by Truist from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.05.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG stock opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.36. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 56,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 59,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.