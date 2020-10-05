Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.05.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG stock opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $109.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.