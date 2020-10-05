Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.05

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet alerts:

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet had a negative net margin of 296.37% and a negative return on equity of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.