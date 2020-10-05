Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to “Buy”

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NYSE:GGB opened at $3.62 on Friday. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 224.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 41.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 98.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gerdau by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

