Zacks Investment Research Upgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Citigroup started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.