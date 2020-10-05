Zacks Investment Research Lowers QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Shares of QUIK opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.86.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 87.38% and a negative net margin of 143.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 882,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 571,429 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.