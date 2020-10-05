Zacks Investment Research Lowers City (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHCO. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. City has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. Research analysts expect that City will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in City by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in City by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in City by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of City by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

