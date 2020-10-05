Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) to Hold

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

BNGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

BNGO stock remained flat at $$0.62 during trading on Monday. 4,266,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,273,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $85.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

