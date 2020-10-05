Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.53.

ACH opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

