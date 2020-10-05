Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HESM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.58. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

