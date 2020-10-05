Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) to Hold

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRTS. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

GRTS stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 176,999 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,401 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

