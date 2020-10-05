Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNCA. ValuEngine cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of GNCA opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $66.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.17.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,151,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,090,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.