Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.30 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,293.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $148,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,750 shares of company stock worth $1,743,475. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 271,333 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.