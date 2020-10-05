Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 140,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

