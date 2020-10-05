Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Edward Jones cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $3.78 on Wednesday, hitting $144.40. 901,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $155.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

