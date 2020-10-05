Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Edward Jones cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $3.78 on Wednesday, hitting $144.40. 901,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $155.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.