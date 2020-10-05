Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $197.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.85 million and the highest is $200.12 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $294.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $906.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $896.37 million to $912.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on RRGB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 983,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $196.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,136.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,694.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

