Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post sales of $6.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.26 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $7.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $26.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $28.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $35.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 624,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 104,785 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 354,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. 6,205,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,257,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.