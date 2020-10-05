Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Analysts expect Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to post sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $16.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $21.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,458 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 14,458.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 911,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after acquiring an additional 905,120 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Western Digital by 476.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 859,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after acquiring an additional 710,283 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Western Digital by 3,776.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 457,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 445,996 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 27.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,883,000 after acquiring an additional 398,612 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. 5,196,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,087,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

