Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post $1.50 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.91. Target posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,847 shares of company stock worth $23,184,760. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 56.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $114,159,000 after purchasing an additional 443,175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

