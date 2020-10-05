Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Announce -$2.30 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.75) and the highest is ($1.74). SAGE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.90) to ($9.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($9.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.13) to ($6.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.28) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.84.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.01. 5,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $155.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 218,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

