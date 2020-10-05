Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.17. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $60.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. 11,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,196. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

