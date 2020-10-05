Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post $2.14 EPS

Analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.16. Pool posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.25.

POOL traded up $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.52. 7,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.37. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $342.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $82,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,394,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.