Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 86.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $6.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.53. 5,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $407.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.78.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

