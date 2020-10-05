Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.56. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $402.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

