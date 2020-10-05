Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. 11,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.