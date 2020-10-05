Zacks: Analysts Expect Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) to post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,777. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $381.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.09. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 140.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

