Zacks: Analysts Expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will report $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.17. Regal Beloit reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,452,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,980. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $103.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

