Zacks: Analysts Expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.46). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $128,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,416 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,671. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $963.83 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

