Zacks: Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

