Zacks: Analysts Expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is $0.48. L Brands reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on LB shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.86. 81,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,242. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 971,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.